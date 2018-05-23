This time, two motorists are guilty of having been creative with their parking.

Continuing RTL Today's series on #gcum, which stands for Garé Comme Une Merde (Parking Like A Shit) are two cars in Auchan's underground car park.

At first glance, one might think that these two cars are parked appropriately. Our Mobile Reporter took a picture of the cars parked seemingly innocuously on Tuesday afternoon.

Afterwards, the Mobile Reporter took a photo of the spot where the cars were parked after they had both left. As it happens, they were parked on a lane meant for cars to turn into the next lane of parking spots.

© Mobile Reporter/ G. Arellano

Were both drivers (or even just one) confused or did they not care? Whatever the case, the arrow denoting the direction that cars are meant to drive in is far from invisible.

Auchan appears to be haunted by drivers who find it impossible to park normally and are always seeking new and "innovative" parking spots. Some people do not mind the creative parking, but others get enraged by it.