...replacing and recharging flat car batteries

Throughout the entirety of 2017 it appears that, despite numerous technological advancements, the old chestnut of a flat battery is still the number one cause of breakdown in the Grand Duchy.

Many would assume that the majority of call outs would be related to incidents such as collision or exhaust issues.

While that assumption is part way correct, over 5,700 calls out are related to collisions, almost double that number come from flat batteries.

With 9,343 call outs made in 2017 for this very reason it begs the question; 'aren't cars supposed to be more reliable in this day and age?'

The ACL have put the rise in battery issues down to human rather than electronic error, "We are placing increasing demand on our batteries as a result of the growing number of electronic accessories we are using, not to mention the automatic start-stop function, which uses a lot of power."

You might want to think twice about charging all your devices while on the go in the future.

Despite all the warning lights, noises that draw our attention to pending failures and increasingly complex on board computers, we, that is humans, still manage to mess things up: filling up with the wrong fuel, leaving lights on or locking your keys inside, are still very frequent occurrences.

The changing of tyres is a common issue and unsurprisingly takes up third spot on the 2017 listings, with prominent placing for lack of fuel and general engine issues.

Click the link below for the full article.