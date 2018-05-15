Luxembourg's prime minister posted a strong message to social media on Tuesday morning.

Xavier Better is today celebrating the third anniversary of his marriage and, for the occasion, he has decided to send out a message which says something about him.

"In over 70 countries, I wouldn't be able to celebrate my third wedding anniversary today because I would be in jail or even worse," Xavier Betterl has tweeted.

The politician also added the EqualRights hashtag and makes explicit reference to the legalisation of gay marriage in some countries but not in others.