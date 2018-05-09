Are we being duped by some clever clogs spoofing us on a tendency to reach for the button marked ‘enraged’ or to pull the lever ‘offended’?

Some crudely sprayed, apparently, pro Nazi symbols have cropped up in Hollerich and Grevenmacher in the past week, but are these actually what people assume them to be? Or is it likely that we have a tagger with a severe lack of talent and an apparent complete misunderstanding of recent history?

Tagging rarely receives positive press. Even less so when paired with racist undertones and imagery but something here does not sit right.

For one, the Bouillion swastikas are horizontally reversed, or if your prefer, mirrored. Buddhists use a Counterclockwise Swastika to show the destruction of ego or all vices in a person.

For another, Hidolf Adler, when searched online points to a number of ‘amusing’ sites and profiles where it is used as a psuedonym, and is a common user name amongst games chatrooms (specifically for players of Massive Online Multiplayer Game PUBG).

There are some more outlandish theories where, in a parallel universe, Adler, or Hitler is in charge after the Nazis have resurfaced and won WWIII.

It all sounds a bit too Phikip K. Dick.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Is this something that is being played for laughs and if we ignore it, it will go away? Or is this the start of something more insidious, a creeping return to simmering racism that a country such as Luxembourg, so proud of its acceptance, diversity and modernism, would do well to nip in the bud as soon as possible?