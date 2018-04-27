© Police Luxembourg
Luxembourg Police were very surprised to find a car parked in the in the "Gëlle Klack" stairwell on Thursday.
As they explain on their Facebook page, the police say they don't know how this could have happened. The car was unlocked and keys were in the ignition. Police have so far been unable to find the driver. The car had to be towed, which the police said was not an easy job.
The staircase is located adjacent to the Luxembourg national museum of history and art (MNHA) in Luxembourg's old town.
The museum took a picture from a different angle and posted it to Facebook.
The MNHA commented "Here's one who wanted to be at the front seat for the "Art Deco in Luxembourg" tonight at mnha".
