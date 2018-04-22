Prisoners complain about living conditions and treatment. Employees complain about violence and threats.

Tensions are running high at Schrassig's prison: In March, prisoners had organised a sit-down strike to protest against their living conditions and how they are being treated. Prison guards on the other hand, complain about increasing spurts of violence against the facility's employees. Recently, someone had also published threats against them on social media.

The prison guard union AAP reacted with a statement demanding a stop of the witch-hunt against guards. The Association of Penitentiary Agents of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg had a meeting with Justice minister Felix Braz on Friday afternoon to discuss the current situation. They declined to comment on the meeting

That same day, the justice minister also met with a delegation of prisoners from Schrassig to discuss the issues. It was made clear to them that while the ministry is prepared to talk about possible improvements to the penal system, such dialogue could only take place in an orderly manner and frame. Violent acts would not be tolerated; and the use of violence would trigger consequences.

Currently, it looks as if some groups of prisoners are trying to foment unrest. Braz trusts the prison's leadership team to restore calm and order in the facility.

Early Friday evening, the parliamentary commission convened upon request by the conservative (CSV) party. Violence against prison guards is a no-go for the CSV, says Leon Gloden. The justice minister, who had been invited to the meeting, emphasised that the dialogue was suspended for the moment, and that they would wait and see if the prisoners’ behaviour improves.

According to Braz, the threats published on Facebook had not been written by prison inmates, but had been published by ex-prisoners.