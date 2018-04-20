A petition which asks precisely that has been declared admissible by Luxembourg's parliament.

The petitioner's initiative opens up an interesting debate about passive smoking and about how we define public space.

The banning of smoking in public places was introduced in Luxembourg by the law of 2006.

The provisions of this law were strengthened in 2014 by a list of places, where smoking is forbidden. But the list did not include bus, tramways and train stops.

In August 2017, a new anti-tobacco legislation had introduced additional bans; most notably the banning of smoking on playgrounds.

The aim was to reduce passive smoking but also to reduce children's exposure to the still quite common image in public areas of smoking adults.

Could these considerations be extended to waiting areas for public transportation? There are for sure many children and teenagers who go to school by bus and train, and in the future by tramway.

The petition will available for signature as of 24 April 2018 and until 5 June 2018.

(Link to the Parliamen'ts website - text in French)

Banning of smoking in public spaces