A European child-specific deprivation indicator was adopted in March 2018. Based on this indicator Sweden ranks lowest and Romania highest at EU level.

Statistics rank Luxembourg as one of the best performers in the EU league when it comes to child deprivation. However, the average rate of 8% hides a large variety of situations among children in Luxembourg. Indeed, 23% of children living below the income poverty line in Luxembourg are deprived. These children, who suffer from cumulative disadvantages, are of particular concern.

With a percentage of over 20% the UK ranks only slightly below the EU average. The best performer is Sweden. Romania tops the list with a child-deprivation rate of over 70%, closely followed by Bulgaria.

The fight against child poverty and social exclusion, and the importance of investing in children’s well-being has been high on the European Union’s (EU) policy agenda for more than a decade.

A first significant step was taken during the 2005 Luxembourg EU Presidency, which stressed the need for “children mainstreaming” and suggested a specific approach to child well-being at the EU level.

2013 saw the adoption of the European recommendation on "Investing in Children" to break the vicious circle of disadvantage. This recommendation invites Member States to take action and combat child poverty and exclusion at an early stage, in order to enable children to reach their full potential.

A child-specific deprivation indicator was finally adopted in March 2018, with the contribution of Luxembourg's research community. Indeed, the list of items used to measure child deprivation was proposed by researchers of the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research (LISER), in collaboration with Townsend Centre for International Poverty Research of Bristol University. This new indicator will be regularly used to monitor Member States’ progress towards child well-being.

The list of lacking items used to assess if a child is deprived includes, among others, food items, clothing, books, leisure activities as well the possibility to invite friends (complete list and additional details provided in the .pdf below).

Press Release LISER