The PM's visit to RTL on Saturday was a perfect opportunity to ask him a few questions, in English, which directly affect the English-speaking community.

The Prime Minister was a guest on Saturday's edition of RTL's Background am Gespréich radio programme, a weekly political talk-show, presented by Roy Grotz.

As Mr Bettel was exiting the RTL building, Stephen Lowe, from the RTL Today team, took the opportunity to ask him a few questions, which the Prime Minister was more than happy to answer.

The PM spoke about how he sees the future of the English language, in the context of the development of Luxembourg, as a country. Indeed, he was quite measured in his response, citing the clear necessity for English in terms of business and for employment purposes, while also remaining careful not to eclipse the importance of Luxembourgish, as the country's national language, nor that of French or German.

Asked if he believes there will be a further influx of multi-national companies into the country, particularly UK-centric companies, post-Brexit, Mr Bettel made reference to Luxembourg's long-term strategic plans for attracting foreign workers and their families to the country, including the expansion of many English-language and international schools.

Finally, on a lighter note, the Prime Minister was happy to give some tips to first-time visitors to the country, by suggesting that they should commit to stay a few days rather than just a few hours and essentially to keep an open mind, since he says people are often pleasantly surprised at what they discover about the Grand Duchy!