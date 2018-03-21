A particularly self-involved driver decided to create him or herself a new parking spot at Auchan on Wednesday.

This vehicle is actually parked on the pedestrian walkway in Auchan's underground parking lot.

This picture was brought to our attention by our Mobile Reporter.

This sort of "oh, they'll never catch me" or "or I'll only be a minute" parking has spawned a hashtag on Twitter.

#gcum stands for Garé Comme Une Merde (Parking Like A Shit).

There's even a whole Twitter account. (in French)