This weekend, Luxembourg plays host to the 73rd International Federation of Airline Pilots' Associations (IFALPA).

The IFALPA conference brings together pilot associations from around the world. Today, the European Cockpit Association (ECA) set out an ambitious protocol: the Ryanair Transnational Pilot Group (RTPG).

With the support and coordination of pilot associations across Europe, the protocol was adopted unanimously.

Speaking with earned, but tired, delight, Dirk Polloczek, the ECA President, and Evan Cullen, President of the Irish Pilots' Association (IALPA) gave their thoughts directly after the momentous agreement:

Pilot associations and Ryanair Company Councils can use this agreement to push for direct permanent employment contracts (subject to local law), equal & transparent career opportunities, and effective collective representation for all Ryanair pilots regardless of country or base.

“The world is watching Ryanair’s pilots as they strive for decent and fair working conditions. And rightly so! Precarious atypical employment and denied labour rights are not only a trend in aviation but a phenomenon that is aggressively spreading, both in Europe and worldwide. The pilots of Ryanair have shown that with immense will and unity, employees can successfully regain their position at the bargaining table – this is excellent news”, states ECA President Dirk Polloczek.

Since Ryanair’s cancellation crisis in September 2017, a grassroots initiative of self-organising pilots spread across Europe and led many to join trade unions. They established official Company Councils, designed to facilitate negotiations in line with national legal and social requirements.

For the first time, Ryanair pilots spoke openly about their concerns and demands. Addressing their management as union members, as well as strike threats in several countries, their voices are now stronger than ever, after three decades of union hostility in the airline.

“The announcement of union recognition that followed from Ryanair was no ‘revolution’, but a long overdue necessity to finally listen to and engage with its own pilots who are so crucial to the airline’s success.” says ECA Secretary General Philip von Schöppenthau.

“It is now up to Ryanair to join its pilots on their path and recognise their collective voice on the many transnational issues and concerns they share. The setting up of this transnational pilot group is a clear signal to Ryanair management to engage in constructive and meaningful social dialogue both at national and at transnational level.”

The new RTPG will allow ECA Member Associations from across Europe and their Ryanair Company Councils to pool resources, legal, political and technical know-how, as well as decades of experience in constructive social dialogue and collective bargaining.

“The Ryanair pilots can now look forward to working together in the RTPG. Only in addressing their challenges and those they share with their employer collectively can they ensure a socially sustainable future for the company, its passengers, and employees alike,” concluded Dirk Polloczek.