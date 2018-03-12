The all-volunteer Psychological Support Group (PSG) stands by to help those in need and has recently issued an account of its activities last year.

The PSG's voluntary members did some 800 hours of support work in 226 calls for assistance, the group reported in its annual report. The PSG has only in the last year become part of the Civilian Protection Unit.

In most cases the PSG is called in during bereavement situations to counsel and console those affected by the death of a family member. All in all there were 77 guidance sessions resulting from natural deaths.

The PSG was involved in 47 suicide interventions. PSG members were called upon 28 times to render psycho-social assistance to families who had lost someone due to fatal traffic accidents, including friends, directly-affected people and witnesses.

The PSG says it is alarmed by 8 deadly work-related accidents. The PSG member are placed in situations to offer solace and comfort to families who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to home-related accidents or a sudden infant death.

The peak month is June, mostly on Mondays and Wednesdays

In most cases there are 2 members on call to guide the bereaved, spending about 3 to 4 hours with them. In June last year the amount of calls were the highest, all in all 29.

In comparison to other weekdays, there were many more crisis interventions on Mondays and Wednesdays, mostly between 8 and 10am and between 6 and 7pm, all included in the report.

In most cases the 142 PSG interventions resulted from a call to 112, 81 times the police asked for co-operation and 46 times it was a doctor who had asked for the PSG's assistance.

64 volunteers

Currently 64 volunteers work for the PSG, working full-time. In order to be able to become such a member one needs to pass a two-year training programme of over 120 hours followed by an exam.

The PSG will be a vital part of the CGDIS following 1 July 2018.

This Thursday morning a meeting will be held concerning the financial situation in regards to the reformed PSG.