"How to eat well and save the environment?" This is the question that 40 participants will attempt to answer during the first edition of the forum.

In its first edition "Transition Days", a new public forum and interactive event, will tackle the future of our eating habits.

As issues related to sustainable food cycles and the preservation of the environment becoming ever prevalent, it is now Luxembourg's turn to focus on the future.

According to coordinator Norry Schneider, the goal of this forum is to find solutions to an increasingly difficult situation and to establish a national agenda. For Schneider, the central question boils down to figuring out " how to put in place an food supply transition for Luxembourg as we are faced with the challenge of keeping healthy eating habits whilst respecting the planet and the environment's limitations?"

The forum will provide an opportunity for all those interested to come together and find ways to "produce and consume in a different way. "From citizens to farmers, researchers to businesses, and associations and the press, everyone is welcome to contribute" says Schneider.

The aim is to find solutions, although some are already in place, and especially encourage people to think beyond what is on their plate. The transition is about moving from one type of society to another.

The organisers have a full programme for visitors. On Friday, events range from day-time workshops and an interactive conference to after-work drinks and a debate in the evening. Friday discussions will explore how to implement "zero food waste" solutions, particularly for restaurants and companies.

Saturday's activities will focus on family-oriented themes, with workshops for children and adults, while a 'Disco Soup' event will wrap up the day.

The forum will also include cooking classes with music. Catering will be organised mainly by Laura Frank, an independent chef who has noticed the increasing concern of her clients for sustanaibility issues.

Entrance to the forum is free and more information can be found on www.transitiondays.lu.