As Carnival season will soon be in full swing, we asked City Savvy Luxembourg to share with us their selection of the best carnivals around Luxembourg

It’s party time in Luxembourg! Specifically, carnival or fuesend time. The party was originally kicked off with a good old fashioned Roman orgy held in honor of Bacchus, (the god of wine, theatre, ritual madness, and dancing). Masks were added during the Middle Ages so that partiers could be incognito. Tempted to join in? Perhaps a bit tamer now, here’s the City Savvy list of our favourite carnivals. See you at the parade!

Less of a parade and more of a party; carnival in Differdange is a 3-day affair with something for hardcore party-goers and families alike. Friday night sees ‘ FUESGAUDI ‘ in the club, then the main Clochard’s-bal is on the Saturday with the Mini-Clochard’s bal for the family from 3pm to 6pm on the Sunday. One of the more expensive balls, but also one of the most fun.

Don’t miss if: you want to nurse your hangover in the comfort of your home on Sunday, rather than at work on Monday.



: All events take place in the centre of Differdange.: February 9-11. Tickets available here

Contact: culturel@differdange.lu or 58 77 1-1900

Website (Luxembourgish)

Boasting a parade of around 1,800 participants, Diekirch pulls in the crowds to watch them; some 22,000 attended in 2017, gathering 6 tonnes of candy. Not as international as Pétange (see below), this is based on the German model of carnival, which means active encouragement to dress-up! Your ticket to watch the parade (€7 on the day; €5 in advance; free for under 12s – sold from retailers in Diekirch), doubles as a raffle ticket, for which the first prize-winner gets 400€. We wish you luck this year!

Don’t miss if: you’re feeling lucky



Contact: esd@cavalcade.lu or through the contact page on the website.

Website (French / German)

A 2-day extravaganza with fun for everyone! There is an event for the students at the university and a party for families with the children’s carnival and Kapesëtzung Fues-Revue on Saturday. The climax is on the 4th March when the huge parade (60 floats and 45 associations are to take part) sets out. Cheer it on and then get ready for the after-party – you’ll find the adrenaline keeps you going.

Don’t miss if: you want to experience a whole long weekend of partying.

Where: Place de l’Hôtel de Ville, L-4011 Esch-sur-Alzette. Parade goes via Place Victor Hugo, Rue Victor Hugo, Rue du Nord, Rue du Canal, Rue du Brill, Rue de l’Alzette & Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

When: March 3-4; Parade starts at 14:30 on the Sunday

Contact: tourisme@esch.lu

Website

Remich has a great procession and the price of the ticket is well worth it (particularly if you win the tombola!) What marks Remich out is that they follow the Luxembourg traditions from beginning to end in a unique way; from the Stréimännchen (the burning of a male doll, hung from the bridge in Remich that connects Luxembourg and Germany as a symbol of chasing away winter) on February 14th through to the Buergbrennen (bonfire) . The culmination is that much more special when you’ve been part of every festivity in the town.

Don’t miss if: you want to participate in all of Luxembourg’s Lent festivities in one historic town.



: departs from the Route du Luxembourg at the top of Remich; then winds through the town and ends at the Pavillon St Remy.: March 11; Parade starts at 14:30

Contact: via the city website

Website

NB: this information is not yet confirmed; watch this space before you make plans!

The annual carnival celebration in Pétange is called the Karneval Gemeng Péiteng – or in short: Kagepe (KaGePe). If you like it big, with a bit of history attached, this cavalcade is the one for you; it’s the oldest and largest carnival parade in the country. As such, it attracts a great crowd (over 30,000 last year) of both internationals and locals with its vibrant funky program and after-party. This year boasts over 1,300 participants and some gorgeous floats!

Don’t miss if: you want to sound truly local’; ‘Yeah, I’m going to the Kagepe this weekend, baby.’



: Sunday, March 11; Parade starts at 14:11. Animations and fun start early – we’d recommend you hit Pétange at least an hour early.

Contact: info@kagepe.lu

Website (French / German)

Nearby Carnivals

Don’t forget to sample typical Luxembourgish Carnival goodies*, including:

Verwurrelt Gedanken (scrambled thoughts) — knots of pastry sprinkled with icing sugar,

Nonnefäscht (nuns’ farts) — doughnuts sprinkled with icing sugar,

Täertelcher — doughnuts,

Maisercher — mouse-shaped donuts, and

Stretzegebäck — small cakes made of pastry that is scalded before being baked.

*(http://www.luxembourg.public.lu/en/le-grand-duche-se-presente/fetes-traditions/carnaval/index.html)

Thank you to

City Savvy Luxembourg

the pioneer lifestyle and service online magazine for the anglophone community in Luxembourg to have shared their insights on the best spots to check for making the best of this party season!