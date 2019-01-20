Do you know how many Rolls Royces were registered in Luxembourg in 2018? Any idea about the most popular colour? Did you know that there are people driving around in a Donkervoort or a Morgan here?
It is not only our subjective impression that the few streets in our country are jammed with a lot of cars compared to elsewhere.
With an average of 661 passenger cars per 1000 inhabitants in 2016, Luxembourg is the EU leader of motor-maniacs!
We love cars, all sort of cars it seems when looking at the latest SNCA figures, so how about a little quiz to see what we really know about (one of) our country’s passions?
