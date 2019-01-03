Thankfully the MoMo Challenge furor died down fairly quickly after what was a worrying few weeks, but social media is never a quiet place (see what we've done there?) for silly things to appear.

And since Netflix released the Sandra Bullock starring Bird Box movie to much fanfare, The Bird Box Challenge is taking over social media.

Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic movie where a family undertakes a dangerous journey completely blindfolded; to avoid getting killed by a dangerous monster, possibly manifested as your deepest fear, has taken the streaming site by storm.

What is the challenge?

The "Bird Box Challenge" consists of people living their everyday lives blindfolded as if they were in the movie.

This may be simply completing basic tasks or even just walking down the street, folk are now documenting their experiences blindfolded. But the challenges are getting more and more intense.

Some of videos are bonkers, and Netflix is now warning viewers that doing the "Bird Box Challenge" could lead to serious injury, or indeed a trip to A&E.

The streaming service posted the announcement on Twitter and told viewers that they did not want them to "end up in the hospital due to memes".

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

In short, don't do it.