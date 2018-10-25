The Prince and the Duchess of Kent touched down in Sydney on Monday (Oct. 15) local time to kick off their 16-day Commonwealth tour of Australasia. Meghan's fashion wear has been a near constant in the press since.

The Duchess looked stunning on Tuesday night as she arrived at a state banquet in Fiji in a floor-length blue gown by label SAFiYAA at a black tie reception.

Her outfit, worn with her hair down, was created by German-born, London-based designer Daniela Karnuts, and well and truly showed off her baby bump as it clung to her stomach.

RTL Today had the chance to ask the designer a couple of questions :

Ms Karnuts is from the south of Bavaria, Germany (which is close enough to Luxembourg for us to claim some credit ;

Being from Germany originally, what brought you to London?

I went to London for university and never left :)

Obviously recent events have thrown you into the limelight but could you tell us a little bit about your brand?

Safiyaa is a British demi-couture brand named after my daughter. I founded Safiyaa 7 years ago since I found myself in need of pieces which are flattering, easily combined and travel well. Our motto is - Timeless, chic, bespoke. Safiyaa celebrates femininity and all that makes a woman beautiful with unapologetic confidence.

It's likely that you have to remain tight-lipped about specifics but, no-one is looking and we won't tell anyone, can you describe the dress Ms Markle was wearing, the fabrics etc?

The Ginkgo dress is a full length fitted cape dress with a floor length tailed back. The fabric is heavy crepe which is our signature fabric.

