We here at RTL Today are generally quite proud of what we have managed to achieve on a shoestring budget (and we wear slip ons to save money).

In something of a coup, and also a bit of an endorsement that we are doing something right, we've secured the digital pawprint of some rather wonderful and exclusive content.

We are quite excited truth be told but can't quite reveal the full details just yet.

Handing over the reigns to guest editors could be seen as a risky move for a fledgling outfit but we've got the chops for this.

Plus a fresh direction keeps people on their toes and the fact checkers in red pen and poison.

Besides, what's the wurst that can happen?