Jonathan Cheban rubs shoulders with Kim Kardashian from time to time, and some of that rubbing has lead to this madness...gold dusted chicken wings!

The Ainsworth, a popular US sports and lounge bar has inexplicably decided that The Colonel's secret recipe just isn't up to scratch these days, and decided on something a little more lavish with which to coat chicken wings.

And, somewhat predictably the Twitteratti and the 'Grammers have gone mad for it.

Gold covered chicken wings....yes, that's right... GOLD. CHICKEN WINGS.

The chicken wings are first soaked in coconut butter, chipotle and honey for 24 hours, then fried and dusted with 24 karat gold flakes.

Before you rush to cancel your KFC and Nando's loyalty cards consider this:

10 wings for $30 USD/26 Eur, 20 wings for $60 USD/51 Eur or 50 wings and a bottle of Champagne Armand de Brignac for $1,000 USD/853 Eur.

Why anyone wants to do this or needed to try this out beggars belief. What's next Platinum Doner Kebabs? Or graphite coated Chia Seeds?

This is either a very clever marketing ploy or a an extremely sorry statement of socialites, food porn and the power of trending.

They say you can't polish a turd....but, maybe after eating these you can.*

*Don't try this at home.