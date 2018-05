The 22-year-old from Melbourne set the new record in just 38 moves — or almost 10 moves a second.

The Rubik's Cube world record gets broken quite regularly, and in a remarkable feat of dexterity, it has been broken again.

22-year-old professional "speedcuber" Feliks Zemdegs from Australia, broke his own previous Rubik's PB of 4.73 seconds, at Cube for Cambodia 2018.

His previous records was beaten by Patrick Ponce in 2017, but Zemdegs has nabbed the record back again.

Mind boggling stuff.