Whilst those of us in Luxembourg may know of Juncker's funnier antics as European Commission President, John Oliver has only just discovered it.

The comedian John Oliver has delivered a segment on Victor Orban's re-election and showed yet more admiration for Jean-Claude Juncker.

In his skit, Oliver claimed that it isn't wrong to call the Hungarian President a dictator and said it would be even better, if someone actually called him a dictator to his face.

To Oliver's glee, there is in fact video footage of Juncker doing just that. As we know, Juncker did indeed greet Orban in typical brusque style at the EU Summit in Riga in 2015.

In the video, Juncker warns those standing with him that the dictator was coming. Following that, Juncker went on to greet Orban with "Hello, dictator!" and slapped him on the cheek.

Oliver clearly thought Juncker's actions were sensational and seems to be showing a growing admiration for the former Luxembourgish Prim Minister.

The comedian's punchline was:"My man from Luxembourg doesn't give a F***sembourg!"

Another highlight of the Riga Summit was of course when Juncker kissed the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's bald head. Perhaps Oliver would enjoy that clip as well?

Oliver's admiration of Juncker and his deeds began last month. At the beginning of March, he did a segment on Trump's tariffs on EU products on his show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

At the very least, it seems that some of Juncker's gaffes are now getting the international credit they deserve.