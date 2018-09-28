Working with 'Water for Cambodia' altered how Raya Papp thought about how finance can merge with social problems to make a difference.

Raya Papp was amongst an elite tier of speakers at the Bourse, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, on Thursday 27 September. The event is part of a global campaign for INSEAD, one of the world's top business schools based in France, who have started a year of a campaign named 'A Force for Good'.

Taking the stage after the Deputy Dean of INSEAD, Professor Peter Zemsky, she spoke of the changing way people invest, the changing requests of consumers. Now, as a founding partner of Challenger 88, she works with endowments and institutions on global 'impact' investments.

For those of us not in the ultra high-net-worth bracket (yet / ever), we can still make social impact choices everyday with the decisions we make.