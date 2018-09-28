INSEAD alumni gathered at the Bourse in Luxembourg to hear top speakers discuss how to innovate, invest and govern for good.

Professor Peter Zemsky is Deputy Dean of INSEAD, the world's leading business school, and Dean of Innovation.

Here, he talks to us about embracing a future with machine learning.

"Technology is all about scale and size". And with that, it's important to keep a global perspective, particularly China which is developing rapidly.

Dean Zemsky was followed by Raya Papp, who, after a career in corporate finance, went on to set up Challenger 88, to advise endowment funds and foundations on how to invest and create great social change in the world.

It was fitting to have this event hosted by Robert Scharfe, CEO of the Bourse, Luxembourg, the first stock exchange in the world to offer a platform for green bonds.