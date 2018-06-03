What does it take to create a global network of women in the music industry? Actually only a google group and the will to change things. Meet Andreea Magdalina, the founder of "shesaid.so", whom we interviewed at the International Music Summit (IMS) in Ibiza.

Andreea, whose career started over 6 years ago in London, works at the intersection of tech and music.

The making of

In 2014 Andreea was employed at Mixcloud, a digital audio streaming platform. "I started noticing things, seeing problems; but no one in the music industry would talk about it", she says. Andreea recalls being in meetings with clients and people would assume she was an intern, someone who takes notes; and not a full-fledged member of the tech team, because she was a woman.

So in September of that same year Andreea decided to invite 20 women she had come across through her work, and host her first event to talk about these issues. The women - including a couple of industry veterans - gathered and exchanged, a google group was created, and with it shesaid.so.

Today shesaid.so is a community which connects 2,500 members worldwide and continues to grow. Active membership is developed through events and other projects in the Bay Area, NYC, Paris, Berlin, Mumbai and other key music cities around the world. Altogether the community counts more than half a dozen chapters. And a new one will soon be launched in Italy.

© shesaidso

Aligned values, understanding & support

In a nutshell, shesaid.so aims at :



breaking down gender stereotypes within the music industry by encouraging role models for future generations;

raising awareness of the gender gap and ensuring that women are aware that support is available to them throughout their career;

increasing the profile of women who are making an impact in the music industry;

and increasing the number of women with active roles in the music industry across all its verticals.

© shesaidso

Future plans

One achievement Andreea is particularly proud of is the kick off last September of their first mentoring programme:. The organisation received 400 requests and 200 volunteered as mentors. 22 couples of mentor-mentee were matched in the end; and two of the mentored women recently landed a job.

Andreea's answer is straight forward: "we need more resources, more funds to grow and professionalise our project". She dreams of a real platform for this initiative which is still pretty much run as a google group. But resources are also sought to organise flagship events, workshops and grow the mentoring programme.

One other goal is to reach out increasingly to under-represented communities, such as people of color, the LGBTQ community, people from lower economic backgrounds or with disabilities, so as to really foster diversity in the music industry.

On a more personal level the founder of shesaid.so is wondering whether to continue to develop the initiative besides her day job or take on a full-time commitment. No matter what she decides, Andreea, who now lives in Los Angeles, certainly has the drive and stamina to bring this awesome and much needed initiative forward.

© shesaidso

Ben Turner, one of the founders of the electronic music event IMS, took the stage at an evening event hosted be shesaid.so during the IMS. Ben said that his start with Andreea had been "rocky" admitting that he didn't really understand what she wanted to achieve. With hindsight though, he added, he realized the need to open up more the music world to the many actors, male and female, who contribute to its striving.

Ben credited the founder of shesaid.so for her relentless work, for the fresh perspectives she had brought to the summit, and for addressing the issues that need to be tackled. Andreea's essence couldn't have been summarized any better.

