The popular coffee and sandwich store, Pret A Manger, is being bought by Luxembourg based JAB Holdings, likely to complete this summer. JAB is the investment arm of the German billionaire Reimann family.

Previous equity owners, Bridgepoint, did not divulge the sale price, but the Financial Times reported a figure of £1.5bn ($2.0 billion), including debt. Bridgepoint bought the chain in 2008 for about £350m (€500m euros).

William Jackson, chairman of Pret and managing partner of Bridgepoint is understandably content with the growth over a decade:

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved over the last ten years with Pret and its management team.”

International expansion

Pret A Manger first opened in London, in 1986 and spread internationally, with a solid presence in the UK, Hong Kong, China and France; totalling 530 stores and generating group revenues of £879m.

More than just coffee

Pret has become the world’s second-largest coffee business during the past five years and controls packaged coffee brands Kenco and Douwe Egberts, along with retail chains Peet’s and Espresso House, and Keurig, the leading home single-serve brewer system in the US.

Perhaps less known is that it is also the largest shareholder in beauty firm Coty and a controlling stake-holder in luxury goods company Bally.

Let’s see if this sale connection results in Pret A Manger opening a branch or two in Luxembourg.