The first Arch Summit will be held at Luxexpo next week.

Amassing leaders from a range of frontier fields, the idea is to give start-ups access to decision makers.

With meticulous, and round-the-clock planning, the Arch Summit is hosted by Tomorrow Street.

Warrick Cramer, CEO of Tomorrow Street and himself a seasoned entrepreneur, knows the value of getting access to the 'right people'. He knows it, because it's something that he would have liked to have had himself, on his own personal journey.

The aim of the Arch Summit is to connect global giants of innovation with people at the start of their entrepreneurial journey. This is something Tomorrow Street does everyday, but the Arch Summit is like Tomorrow Street on speed. Plus it's open to everybody, even people with a passing interest in what 'tomorrow' might look like. What are the hot topics where money and intellectual energy is being poured?

What's on offer?

With the take-up rate surpassing initial plans, the team have tried to accommodate as many exhibitors as possible, and still there is a waiting list.

So, 200 tech displays, discussions and motivational speeches. Plus prizes: €250,000 in a startup pitch competition, with other prizes of €50,000 awarded to ideas that can change the world through social impact, plus female empowerment competitions.

Who's it for?

Everyone and anyone who has a general or deeply-vested interest in the ideas of tomorrow. What are people working on to shape the future? What technologies will shape our lives ahead?

Tickets are still available to attend the event.