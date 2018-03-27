Contributor Matt Elton gives us some keys to better understand what lies behind the FinTech catchword

“FinTech is coming... what do we do?”



FinTech, or Financial Technology, gets a lot of media attention, both in Luxembourg and around the

world. If we were to believe what we read on social media and in some of the popular press, we

would not be wrong for coming to the conclusion that the “FinTechs are coming” and they are ready

to take over the Financial Services industry as we know it today. In 2016, Finance Minister Pierre

Gramegna declared that Financial Technologies are a key priority, stating that “This could become

the fourth pillar, alongside private banking, funds, and insurance”.

FinTech in Luxembourg



Why, if FinTech is seen as so potentially disruptive, could it be of such importance to Luxembourg,

with millions of euro being poured into initiatives like the LHoFT (Luxembourg House of Financial

Technology) to stimulate the growth of the industry? Well, firstly, FinTech is nothing new to

Luxembourg. The earliest mention I have found of the word “FinTech” in Luxembourg goes back to

January 1975, probably decades before the term was in use around the world.

Luxembourg has long embraced the use of technology within its Financial Services industry, using

technology as a means to create competitive advantage. Initiatives like FundSquare, which was

created to “deliver to the fund industry a more efficient and standardised infrastructure for the

exchange of information and related transaction messages through cost mutualisation and quality

management using state-of- the-art technology” have enabled the Luxembourg fund industry to

maintain and build upon its position as number 2 globally. Younger firms like 2Gears S.A., winner of

the 2016 FinTech Awards Luxembourg is creator of the Governance.io Investment Fund Oversight

solution, which enables professionals to transparently organise and exchange all data,

documentation, and controls of the investment funds they manage.

Really successful FinTech firm



Looking beyond the headlines, the really successful FinTech firms, and a huge proportion of the

industry which has built up in recent years in Luxembourg are not focused on displacing the

traditional industry pillars at all, but in fact are focused on adding value to the industry – increasing

efficiency, reducing costs, and driving the industry’s competitiveness.

Luxembourg’s Strength



Why now, then, is there such an interest in FinTech in Luxembourg? My own opinion, is that we

have reached a point where technology is no longer the limit – it is practically possible to build

almost any solution, if only you know what to build. Here lies our advantage, a strong financial

industry, full of use-cases where technology can be applied to its advantage. A recent visitor to

Luxembourg from Singapore told me that she was amazed at just how engaged, at a very practical

level, the Luxembourg industry is in the FinTech initiatives going on here compared to their

counterparts in Singapore.

Academic backing by LIST and SnT



Luxembourg’s academic institutions have been working hard in recent years to produce the skills,

talent, and environment necessary to allow Luxembourg to take full advantage of technology. The

Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) has been running a programme focused on Regulatory and Supervisory Technology, while the University of Luxembourg has focused a large part of its interdisciplinary centre for Security, Reliability, and Trust (SnT) research in the area of FinTech.

PayPal (who of course have their European headquarters in Luxembourg), together with the FNR and

the University of Luxembourg, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create an FNR

PEARL Chair in FinTech.

The future



With a long history and an active industry, Luxembourg has all of the key ingredients needed

capitalise on its position of FinTech powerhouse: strong financial centre (both a source of use-cases

and customers), strong government support with a “can-do” attitude, supportive business

environment, and a regulator who has an interest in new business models and technology. The

reality is that FinTech is not something the traditional industry need be afraid of, in fact, it is the

natural evolution of something Luxembourg has been doing successfully for decades – integrating

finance and technology.