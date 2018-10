Vinyl is most definitely back! Interest in record fairs at the Rotondes has been building over past few years and sellers come from Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands, with thousands of vinyls, CDs, DVDs and turntables on offer. No longer the preserve of just a few committed enthusiasts, collecting now appeals to everyone—young, old, male, female...our interviewees share their favourites. ©RTL/Crossfire 2018