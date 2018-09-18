Artificial Intelligence: Truth or Dare

This public debate was part of the Luxembourg Logic in Artificial Intelligence Summit (LuxLogAI 2018) organized by the University of Luxembourg, featuring guest speakers such as Viviane Reding (European Parliament), Toby Walsh (TU Berlin, UNSW Sydney) and Mario Grotz (Ministry of Economy). It sparked fascinating discussion around key directions in the development of Artificial Intelligence in Europe and Luxembourg, and what critical societal transformations may result from AI. This is what our interviewees had to say about how AI might impact our futures.

©RTL/Crossfire 2018