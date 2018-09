Wednesday at MUDAM is ‘Up to Eleven’ night – free entrance to the exhibition galleries until 10pm, a free guided tour at 7pm, a special menu at the Mudam Café and a bar that stays open until 11pm.

Combine all that with great music and a varied monthly cultural programme, it’s the perfect place to meet your friends after work. But what do our interviewees think about the art on show?

©RTL/Crossfire 2018