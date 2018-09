The 2018 International Animal Rights Conference took place at the Kulturfabrik in Esch from 6-9 September.

Lovers of animals and the environment joined experienced activists to share viewpoints on animal liberation and rights. Needless to say, there was no meat on the menu and our interviewees share their paths to veganism. We know they are passionate about animals, but are all animals equal in their eyes?

