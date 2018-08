Over 2 million visitors can’t be wrong!

For this week’s interviewees, the annual Schueberfouer is a seasonal tradition not to be missed – with around 180 amusements and 100 food stalls on offer - ride the rollercoaster, try the Fouerfësch (whiting fried in brewer’s yeast) with chips, and enjoy bumping into old friends you haven’t seen for a while.

