Visitors to Kolla, an eco-friendly, multidisciplinary festival, tell us that it’s all about caring, sharing and using resources in a collaborative way.

Set up as a platform to spread ideas and discussion about issues of environment, tolerance and respect, Kolla takes place annually in the Centre d’Accueil Nature et Forêts Mirador, a nature protection area in Steinfort, and also features a residency for artists, Antropical.