A lively crowd gathered at the Rooftop bar in Dommeldange to see France’s 1-0 defeat of Belgium. Umtiti’s goal from a header, which saw him named man of the match, was met with ear splitting screams of delight from French supporters.

In spite of Belgian coach Martinez’s best efforts – and the noisy support of loyal fans at the Rooftop - Belgium failed to find form in this game and lacked the spark that they have displayed in other matches in this tournament. Perhaps the absence of full back Thomas Meunier made a difference here. The Belgians pushed hard until the very last, but this was a devastating result for them, leaving them beaten for the first time in 25 matches.

Les Bleus, on the other hand, are now on their way to the final.

