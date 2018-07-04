It took time to get into this game, but the benches were comfortable and the beer flowing at the Rotondes’ open air viewing area in Bonnevoie.

Sweden initially slowed the tempo, but after the nerves settled on both sides, the pace picked up and England started to take more risks. They were comfortable on the ball, creating chances, and with goalkeeper Pickford commanding his box, England showed their best performance in World Cup so far beating a dejected Swedish team by 2-0.

This will be the first time that England have made the semi-finals since 1990 - 17 of the current players were not even born then!

If England’s confidence continues to rise, can their delivery of goals from set pieces take them all the way?

©RTL/Crossfire 2018