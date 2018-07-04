Every detail of the tense penalty shootout between England and Colombia could be perfectly seen on the large open-air screen at The World Cup Yard.

The Yard is a pop-up bar and food truck at the TNL Atelier in Merl.

The encounter between England and a Colombian side missing injury-stricken James Rodriguez, was testy from the start. A much protested penalty kick by Harry Kane in the 57th minute raised British hopes, only to see them dashed again when Yerry Mina scored, just before the end of regulation time.

After a scoreless extra time, the match went to penalty kicks – a nightmare scenario for England. But young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did not let his relative inexperience compared with Colombian counterpart, David Ospina, overwhelm him.

England's impressive 4-3 victory on penalties sends them to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006. They now face Sweden on Saturday for the right to play Russia or Croatia in the semi-finals.

