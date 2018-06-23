Ostensibly an old soul in a young body Julien Hübsch is, without being too liberal with cliche, a retrospective futurist.

His artworks have that ‘something’ that’s hard to pin down and his music, with The Choppy Bumpy Peaches, is as in love with the past as it is with what happens next.

Trying to carve out his own niche, in a world where suspicious eyes view someone who’s yet to truly suffer for their art, Hübsch tackles his detractors head on.

