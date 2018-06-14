Julia Belova really is a woman of many talents. Renowned pianist, teacher, actress and, more recently, a 'student of jazz'.

Julia studied piano from the age of 6 and attended the Piotr Tchaikovsky College, later graduating from the Modest Mussorgsky State Conservatory.

She has played in the major musical capitals performing with Philharmonic Orchestras of Prague and Belgrade. In The Grand-Duchy she has performed with musicians from the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra.

©RTL/Crossfire 2018