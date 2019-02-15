On Tuesday 12 February, a Norwegian Cruise ship crashed into a pier in Puerto Rico.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruises told the Miami Herald that "prevailing wind" caused the Norwegian Epic to crash and damage two mooring points.

The 4,100-passenger Norwegian Epic, which was headed on a week-long journey from Orlando, Florida, to the Eastern Caribbean, ended up off course in Puerto Rico to deal with reported mechanical issues, the Miami Herald reports.