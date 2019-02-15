On Tuesday 12 February, a Norwegian Cruise ship crashed into a pier in Puerto Rico.
A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruises told the Miami Herald that "prevailing wind" caused the Norwegian Epic to crash and damage two mooring points.
The 4,100-passenger Norwegian Epic, which was headed on a week-long journey from Orlando, Florida, to the Eastern Caribbean, ended up off course in Puerto Rico to deal with reported mechanical issues, the Miami Herald reports.
-
-
Most read
-
Half-term break: What to do in Luxembourg during the holidays
-
Police: Cyclist dies after falling ill in Senningerberg
-
Happy Birthday!: Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg turns 28
-
Tractor incident death: 49-year-old farmer dies after accident with tractor
-
Weather & Speed Checks: Monday 18th February - a sunny start to the week
-
-