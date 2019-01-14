Perhaps feeling too lazy to do his own flying, a feathery passenger was found 12 hours into a 14-hour flight from Singapore to London.

The bird, which suddenly popped up in business class on a Singapore Airlines flight last Monday, has been identified as a Mynah bird.

According to a spokesman who spoke to the Strait Times newspaper, it was eventually caught by cabin crew "with the assistance of some of the passengers". It was subsequently handed to animal quarantine at London Heathrow.

How the bird got on the plane, and where it managed to hide for 12 hours, remains unclear.