VIDEO: Prince Harry DNA test rumour not true
Rumours have circulated recently stating that Prince Charles would kick Prince Harry out of the royal family following a failed DNA-test. Kensington Palace calls the claims "absurd."
The rumour essentially stated that Prince Harry had been subjected to a DNA test which showed that his father was in fact further royal bodyguard Mark Dyer. While many of the internet's worst rumour mills have been running this story as fact, it is anything but.
The British royal family have frequently been subject to speculation and rumour, and recently issued a warning to online trolls.
-
-
Most read
-
Prince Harry: Myth debunked: Failed DNA-test rumours completely fabricated
-
Statec: Foreigners account for nearly half of Luxembourg's population
-
Controversial repatriation: Luxembourgish jihadist may return to the Grand Duchy
-
Weather & Traffic: 5 March, the calm after the storm
-
Updated - New slogans..: Facetious slogan suggestions by Luxembourg residents
-
-