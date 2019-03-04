Rumours have circulated recently stating that Prince Charles would kick Prince Harry out of the royal family following a failed DNA-test. Kensington Palace calls the claims "absurd."

The rumour essentially stated that Prince Harry had been subjected to a DNA test which showed that his father was in fact further royal bodyguard Mark Dyer. While many of the internet's worst rumour mills have been running this story as fact, it is anything but.

The British royal family have frequently been subject to speculation and rumour, and recently issued a warning to online trolls.