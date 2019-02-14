VIDEO: Fergie AND Diana not versus
Fergie, Late Princess Diana’s Sister-In-Law, Says People Unfairly Tried To Portray Them As Rivals
Sarah, Duchess of York has refuted the public perception of her relationship with her late sister-in-law Princess Diana.
The duchess penning an essay for Hello! magazine on Monday. Fergie, as she's more commonly known, wrote that "people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals, which is something neither of us ever really felt."
The essay comes amid continued reports in the British tabloids of a rift between fellow royal sisters-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
