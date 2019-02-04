The jewellery that was stolen from the cathedral in Strängnäs in July 2018 has been found in a bin in a suburb just north of Sweden's capital, according to the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet.

The police confirmed Monday night's find on Tuesday and reported that the two crowns and one orb that were stolen from Strängnäs cathedral north of Stockholm in a shocking robbery on 31 July 2018 have been retrieved from a bin marked with the word "BOMB".

A security guard first spotted the suspicious looking bin and was surprised when he found King Karl IX’s glimmering funeral regalia instead of rotting food and packaging.

"The theory that they're working with is that the regalia has been dumped at the location recently. There is no witness evidence suggesting exactly when, but probably during the evening or night," an anonymous source told Aftonbladet.

The trial of a 22-year-old man, who was arrested a couple of months after the robbery in connection to the theft, was interrupted when the jewellery was discovered. He was in custody at the time and it is unlikely that he is the one who dumped the royal regalia. Police are now following up on security camera footage and investigating in the suburb north of Stockholm.

The suspect who is already in custody has however admitted to stealing a bicycle and a boat that were used in the robbery. His blood was also found at the crime scene and he is registered at an address in the same Stockholm suburb as the one the 17th century crown jewels were found in.