The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she made an official visit to London's National Theatre for the first time since becoming its royal patron.

According to the UK's Press Association news agency, Markle, who is a former actress known for her role in Suits, went back to her theatrical roots, looking on as attendees from across the city participated in a workshop.

The Duchess learned about the work of the theater and met members of staff. As far as Markle returning to the acting world she revealed in a May 2018 interview, "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter."