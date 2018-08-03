Amid increasing risks of terror attacks, Meghan Markle - whose protocol shunning antics caused a stir last year (see link) - has been asked to stop closing doors by herself.

The head scratching headline is one that needs a little further information before it makes sense.

So, we will give it a go in an effort to stop the sighs and shrugs before they reach a peak.

According to the Sun newspaper, Palace officials claim that the Duchess of Sussex closing the doors as she exits a vehicle can place her in harm should a serious situation arise.

- leaving the self-locking car doors open could cause delay in making an escape in a terror situation

Markle gained plaudits across the globe when video footage surfaced at the London's Royal Academy of Arts last September of the Duchess stepping out of the car and having the temerity to shut the door behind her.

© AFP (Archive)

Markle's mega-fans took to the internet in droves to comment on her 'humble' and 'down to earth' attitude.

However, according to The Sun a source has come forward and said; 'Although having a car door closed might seem like a trivial thing, it could be the difference.

'God forbid if anything did go wrong arriving at a royal engagement, but security need to be able to get them back into cars in seconds if needs be.

'If they’re closed and locked, it’s impossible.'