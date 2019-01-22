The Duke of Cambridge talks to world renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough about the 'creeping disaster' of climate change, capitalism and caring for the natural world at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Video originally housed by The Daily Telegraph.
-
-
