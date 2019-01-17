© AFP
Were they destined to be part of the same family?
According to The Sun, the sweet 'cherub-like' face of Princess Charlotte is unmistakably recognisable on the knee of a pregnant Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle rocked an H&M "Mama" maternity dress paired with an Armani coat when she went to visit the animal charity Mayhew on Thursday. After her rocky start into royal life due to several scandals involving her family, her love for William's and Kate's children is now undeniable.
© Screenshot from The Sun, James Whatling
-
-
