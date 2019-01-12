According to ExtraTV.com, Duchess Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested in Oregon on Friday.

Oregon State Police pulled the 52-year-old over at around 1.30am. He was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test and blowing a 0.11 in the breathalyer test.

Meghan’s brother famously wrote an open letter to Prince Harry before the royal wedding, telling his royal brother-in-law to-be: "It’s not too late. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you."

Earlier this year, Thomas Markle Jr. told the press he wanted to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his wedding in March, despite having disapproved of theirs.

Thomas stated, "Absolutely, I think our wedding will bring the family closer together."