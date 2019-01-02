According to an article published in W magazine, Prince Harry - once known as the "Party Prince" - has given up alcohol, coffee, and tea out of respect for his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has been no stranger to controversy in his partying days (such as dressing up as a Nazi for a party), but those days seem to be behind him as he has turned over a new leaf.

According to an article in W Magazine, married life has rather changed the Prince - who has reportedly given up not just alcohol, but also tea and coffee, in solidarity with his pregnant wife.

This lifestyle change, it is said, has ushered in a brand new side to his personality, "He was always fidgeting and on the go, always looking for the next thrill," friends of the palace told The Express. "He was a great laugh but it was always very full on."

The days where Prince Harry was the life of the party are but a dim and distant memory, but at least his friends are calling him "more chilled and relaxed" now that he's off caffeine train.

Friends of the Prince, again according to The Express, know him to be "a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager," so are heralding the commitment to this new healthy living/tee-totaling specimen as being "quite an achievement."

Whichever way you look at it, even giving up a modicum of vices in solidarity with your pregnant wife is more than some blokes manage.