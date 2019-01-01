This video is from last year but sees celebrity photographer John Rankin Waddell, who has shot covers for outlets like Vogue and GQ and worked with stars like Russell Crowe, Kate Moss and Heidi Klum, reveal his Royal experience.

He also captured Britain's Queen Elizabeth for her Golden Jubilee in 2002. What's she like?

John told Business Insider, "We had a chat, she was very funny....I can't remember the jokes she was making, but she had a great sense of humor.

I hadn't realized how funny she would be." He says that he respects her because of how she became queen. He adds, "She had no choice. She was born into it... She wasn't supposed to be the queen. Her dad became king and consequently, she became queen."

What did she think of his pictures after the shoot? She sent John a note saying that she liked the stitching on the picture that the palace eventually approved. John explained, "She can't say she likes the picture of herself because she's the queen."